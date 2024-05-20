Assault Arrest: Teen Throws TV At New Cassel Man, Police Say

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 19 in New Cassel, according to Nassau County Police.

Just before 7 p.m. that day, a 15-year-old teenager and a 56-year-old man got into a verbal altercation at their home.

When officers arrived at the scene, the argument escalated, culminating in the teen reportedly throwing a television at the man.

During the intervention, one officer sustained a substantial injury to his hand. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

The 15-year-old, whose name has not been released, was arrested and charged with:

Assault;

Attempted assault; and

Attempted criminal mischief.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 20 at the Youth Part of First District Court.

