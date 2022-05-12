Handyman Claims He Threw Away Forest Hills Mom's Sex Videos After Murder

A handyman who allegedly killed New York mom of two Orsolya Gaal said he did so because she gave him HIV during their two-year affair, the New York Post reported.

David Bonola killed Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens sometime after midnight on Saturday, April 16 in her Tudor-style home over the end of their sexual relationship that was on and off again for some two years, NYPD officials said.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, May 10, the one-time family handyman also said he threw her laptop into the Hudson River because it had sex videos of the two of them on it, the Post reported.

According to court documents, Bonola, age 44, of Queens, said Gaal replied she didn't have HIV and grabbed a kitchen knife. He then grabbed the knife and said he cut her throat, and stabbed her more than 50 times, the Post said.

During the proceeding on Tuesday Bonola was indicted for two counts of murder and concealment of a human corpse, among other charges, said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“The defendant has now been indicted and arraigned on very serious charges and faces a lengthy prison sentence if convicted,” Katz said.

Police said Gaal went to a show at Lincoln Center with friends on Friday, April 15, then stopped at a local bar and ordered her usual Moscow mule, the Post said.

She got home around 12:30 a.m., and shortly after Bonola, a heating and air conditioning repairman allegedly told police that he knocked on the door and she asked what he was doing there and that's when Bonola confronted her about having HIV, the Post said.

She then told him the affair was over and grabbed a knife and told him to leave. That's when Bonola allegedly confessed to police that he grabbed the knife from her and sliced her throat, the Post reported.

Bonola then cleaned up the house and put her body in her son's duffel bag and dragged it to an area less than a mile from her home where he dumped it.

The married father of two was arrested on Thursday, April 21, and charged with murder after giving his confession, police sources told the Post.

If convicted he faces 25 years to life in prison.

To read the entire New York Post story, click here.

