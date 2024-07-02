Man Nabbed For $85K Roofing Scam In New Hyde Park: Police

Danny Burton, age 26, was arrested on Monday, July 1 for the North New Hyde Park scheme, Nassau County Police said.

Starting on Wednesday, June 26, Burton allegedly approached a 74-year-old woman at her North Fourth Street home.

He told the woman he was a roof contractor and convinced her that her roof needed repairs.

Burton reportedly told the woman to withdraw money from her bank account to pay him on multiple occasions. In total, she withdrew nearly $85,000.

The woman eventually grew suspicious and told a family member about Burton. They contacted the police.

Burton, who is from the Middlesex County town of Piscataway, was arrested in front of his alleged victim’s home.

He is charged with:

Grand larceny;

Criminal mischief;

Scheme to defraud, two counts; and

Conspiracy.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and is next due to appear at Hempstead’s First District Court on Monday, July 15.

