COVID-19: Two New Pop-Up Sites For Vaccines, Boosters Open On Long Island

A pair of new COVID-19 vaccination sites are being set up on Long Island as the state and country continue to contend with new variants and outbreaks of the virus.

In Suffolk County, the First Baptist Church of Riverhead on Northville Turnpike will be open to walk-in appointments from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

In Nassau, on Monday afternoon, the vaxmobile is making a stop a Baldwin High School from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“The winter surge is in full force, but we are not defenseless. We have the tools to fight this virus and its variants: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

“We will continue working with local partners to make vaccines, boosters, and testing widely available as soon as possible so that all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones."

The Long Island sites are among more than 40 that were set up in New York as the Omicron variant causes concerns for health officials.

“I am urging everyone to get fully vaccinated and boosted now, ahead of the holidays, as it is our best defense against the virus and its variants,” acting Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. “By making a plan to visit one of these Pop-Ups that is convenient for you and your family, you are helping to keep your family and all New Yorkers safe.

“Remember, we should all prepare for the holidays by doing everything we can to keep the most vulnerable in our families and communities safe.”

