COVID-19: Long Island Sees Slight Uptick In Cases, Here's Breakdown By Towns

Long Island has seen a slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases though statewide numbers continue trending in the right direction.

There have now been 44,924 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau, and 45,006 in Suffolk as each county saw less than 100 new cases in the latest numbers provided by the state Department of Health.

There have been 2,198 COVID-19 fatalities in Nassau and 2,005 in Suffolk.

On Long Island, the positive infection rate over the past three days:

Monday, Aug. 31: 1.0 percent;

Tuesday, Sept. 1: 0.8 percent;

Wednesday, Sept. 2: 1.1 percent.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that on Sept. 2, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force made 898 compliance checks of bars and restaurants, with four in Suffolk being cited for COVID-19 violations.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County:

Islip: 13,483;

Brookhaven: 10,629;

Babylon: 7,401;

Huntington: 5,538;

Smithtown: 2,776;

Southampton: 1,181;

Riverhead: 799;

Southold: 407;

East Hampton: 245;

Shelter Island: 9.

A breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nassau County:

Hempstead: 2,425;

Freeport: 1,797;

Elmont: 1,453;

Uniondale: 1,393;

Valley Stream: 1,275;

Levittown: 1,161;

Hicksville: 1,104;

East Meadow: 1,010;

Glen Cove: 986;

Franklin Square: 879;

Long Beach: 834;

Baldwin: 745;

Roosevelt: 688;

Woodmere: 678;

North Valley Stream: 658;

New Cassel: 655;

Oceanside: 621;

Westbury: 563;

West Hempstead: 497;

Plainview: 494;

North New Hyde Park: 444;

East Massapequa: 431;

Rockville Centre: 431;

Massapequa: 423;

Mineola: 408;

North Bellmore: 405;

Lynbrook: 402;

Wantagh: 385;

Merrick: 396;

Inwood: 384;

North Massapequa: 340;

Massapequa Park: 335;

Bellmore: 327;

Jericho: 316;

Floral Park: 312;

Bethpage: 309;

Garden City: 304;

Lawrence: 304;

New Hyde Park: 298;

Seaford: 256;

Woodbury: 249;

Garden City Park: 242;

Salisbury: 238;

Port Washington: 235;

Baldwin Harbor: 233;

Syosset: 227;

Hewlett: 220;

North Merrick: 218;

Cedarhurst: 217;

Great Neck Plaza: 214;

East Rockaway: 215;

Lakeview: 197;

Farmingdale: 194;

Plainedge: 186;

Oyster Bay: 193;

Bayville: 190;

Malverne: 187;

Island Park: 159;

Roslyn: 154;

Roslyn Heights: 143;

Kings Point: 141;

Manhasset: 136;

Carle Place: 112;

Herricks: 112;

Manorhaven: 107;

Glen Head: 93;

East Hills: 85;

Flower Hill: 84;

Albertson: 77;

Lake Success: 71;

Garden City South: 70;

Bellrose Terrace: 68;

Barnum Island: 59;

Locust Valley: 57;

Lido Beach: 53;

Great Neck: 54;

Atlantic Beach: 51;

Glenwood Landing: 50;

Brookville: 38;

Bay Park: 37;

East Norwich: 37;

East Atlantic Beach: 37;

East Williston: 33;

Harbor Isle: 23;

Kensington: 20;

Baxter Estates: 17;

Harbor Hills: 11;

Greenvale: 10;

Centre Island: 3;

Cove Neck: 3.

Statewide, there have been 8,517,458 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, resulting in 437,107 positive cases. There have been 25,343 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.