COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Stays Steadily High; New Breakdown By Community

There was no time off for COVID-19 over Labor Day Weekend as the virus continues to surge across Long Island.

Over the holiday weekend, the seven-day average COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island rose from 4.23 percent on Friday, Sept. 3 to 4.31 percent the following day before dipping back down to 4.26 percent in the latest update from the New York State Department of Health.

In Suffolk, 315 new infections were confirmed in the latest update from the state, while there were 239 in Nassau, bringing the totals to 219,702 and 200,720 respectively.

Six new virus-related deaths were reported in Suffolk, bringing the total to 3,476 since the pandemic began in March 2020, with one in Nassau as the death toll rose to 3,227.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.34 percent (up .23 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 4.67 percent (down .05 percent);

Central New York: 4.65 percent (down .05 percent);

Capital Region: 4.62 percent (down .10 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.46 percent (up .05 percent);

Long Island : 4.26 percent (down .05 percent);

: 4.26 percent (down .05 percent); Western New York: 4.23 percent;

Hudson Valley: 3.60 percent;

Southern Tier: 3.25 percent (down .04 percent);

New York City: 2.37 percent (down .04 percent).

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Tuesday, Sept. 7:

Brookhaven: 64,443;

Islip: 53,454;

Babylon: 31,252;

Huntington: 25,055;

Smithtown: 15,714;

Southampton: 6,464;

Riverhead: 3,956;

East Hampton: 1,968;

Southold: 1,796;

Shelter Island: 79.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau County have been recorded in:

Levittown: 6,264;

Hempstead: 5,065;

Hicksville: 4,973;

Freeport: 4,646;

Valley Stream: 4,489;

East Meadow: 4,311;

Elmont: 3,883;

Oceanside: 3,808;

Franklin Square: 3,634;

Long Beach: 3,646;

Glen Cove: 3,320;

Uniondale: 3,057;

Massapequa: 2,699;

Baldwin: 2,625;

Rockville Centre: 2,619;

Woodmere: 2,266;

Wantagh: 2,392;

North Bellmore: 2,299;

North Massapequa: 2,309;

Plainview: 2,293;

West Hempstead: 2,266;

Bellmore: 2,085;

Merrick: 2,189;

Mineola: 2,173;

East Massapequa: 2,121;

Garden City: 2,114;

Lynbrook: 2,104;

Seaford: 2,033;

Massapequa Park: 2,044.

There were 100,288 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,660 newly confirmed infections for a 3.65 percent daily infection rate, up slightly over the weekend.

Fifty-three new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,334 statewide.

A total of 78 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.6 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 65.9 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 60.7 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 7, 1,774,301 (4,790 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,574,005 (2,744 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"We know what COVID is capable of because we've seen the worst of it here in New York, and we don't want to have to relive that experience," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We also know what works to fight back the virus - getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing basic safety protocols.

"It's that simple, and I urge everyone who still needs to get their shot to do so as soon as possible because it can save your life."

