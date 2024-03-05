Fog 47°

New Update: Westbury 44-Year-Old ID'd As Victim Of Fatal Pickup Truck Crash

Police have identified the man who was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Long Island.

The crash happened in front of 683 Old Country Road in New Cassel.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The fatal crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, in New Cassel.

According to Nassau County Police, 44-year-old Juan Carlos Amaya Gutierrez was in front of 683 Old Country Road when he was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling east.

Gutierrez, a Westbury resident, was taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m.

The Chevrolet driver, a 24-year-old man, stayed at the scene and no other injuries were reported. 

