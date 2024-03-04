Overcast 48°

SHARE

44-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck In New Cassel Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight Long Island crash.

683 Old Country Road in New Cassel.

683 Old Country Road in New Cassel.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, March 3 in New Cassel when a 44-year-old man was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck traveling eastbound in front of 683 Old Country Road, Nassau County Police said.

 The 24-year-old male operator of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The male pedestrian suffered severe trauma and was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead by a hospital physician at 7:14 p.m. His identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE