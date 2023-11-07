Man Swings Knife At Couple, Child During Hicksville Burglary: Police

It happened on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.
Just after 5 a.m., 35-year-old Alberto Garcia, who does not have a known address, climbed into a house on West Cherry Avenue through an unlocked living room window.
Garcia reportedly grabbed a red knife from the kitchen before making his way downstairs to a basement bedroom.
There, he confronted a 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, along with a 10-year-old child.
Garcia allegedly lunged at the man, swinging the knife and slicing his right thumb.
One of the victims was able to throw a blanket on the burglar, tackling him and holding him down until police arrived.
The 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries; Garcia was similarly taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Garcia is charged with:
- Attempted murder;
- Burglary, two counts;
- Criminal possession of a weapon; and
- Endangering the welfare of a child.
He will appear at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Nov. 9.
