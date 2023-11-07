Man Swings Knife At Couple, Child During Hicksville Burglary: Police

It happened on Sunday, Nov. 5 in Hicksville, according to Nassau County Police.

Just after 5 a.m., 35-year-old Alberto Garcia, who does not have a known address, climbed into a house on West Cherry Avenue through an unlocked living room window.

Garcia reportedly grabbed a red knife from the kitchen before making his way downstairs to a basement bedroom.

There, he confronted a 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, along with a 10-year-old child.

Garcia allegedly lunged at the man, swinging the knife and slicing his right thumb.

One of the victims was able to throw a blanket on the burglar, tackling him and holding him down until police arrived.

The 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries; Garcia was similarly taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Garcia is charged with:

Attempted murder;

Burglary, two counts;

Criminal possession of a weapon; and

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He will appear at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Nov. 9.

