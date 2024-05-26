During the week of Monday, May 27, both Interstate 495 (Long Island Expressway) and State Route 25 will be closed overnight in Nassau and Suffolk counties, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Closures start on Tuesday and Wednesday when the eastbound Long Island Expressway at Exit 41 (State Routes 106 and 107) in Oyster Bay will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic during that time will be detoured onto South Service Road.

Then, on Thursday, May, 30 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., the ramp for Exit 40W (State Route 25 and Jericho Turnpike) on the westbound Long Island Expressway, also in Oyster Bay, will be closed.

Additionally, both directions of Jericho Turnpike will see single-lane closures at the intersection of Service Road. For access to westbound Jericho during this period, drivers should use Exit 40E.

Finally, on Friday, both directions of Middle Country Road (State Route 25) at Nicholls Road (Suffolk County Route 97) in Brookhaven will face closures between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured onto the southbound Nicholls Road before exiting to Portion Road and traveling to the northbound Nicholls Road in order to access State Route 25 east.

All of the week’s closures are weather-dependent and will facilitate a bridge cleaning project.

