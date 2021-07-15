Long Island Seafood Restaurant Praised For 'Wonderful' Lobster Rolls

A Long Island seafood restaurant is making a splash among online reviewers for its lobster rolls and scenic views.

Suffolk County's Jerry and the Mermaid has received a four-star rating on Yelp from nearly 550 reviews. The family-owned restaurant is located at 469 East Main Street in Riverhead, and it has been in operation since the 1990s.

The restaurant's website advertises that its lobster rolls are now available daily. Find the full menu here.

"The lobster comes in a hot dish separate from the roll so as not to make it soggy before it gets to your table," Yelper Ali M., of Manhattan, said. "The lobster was in a delicious light butter and we were dipping out fries in it to savor every last drop! Absolutely would recommend this restaurant!"

Other reviewers have also praised the location for its waterfront views.

"Excellent service, generous portions of delicious food, great music and scenic water view!" Rob L., of Freeport, wrote. "For lunch we were in the mood for seafood and Jerry and the Mermaid nailed it."

The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner.

