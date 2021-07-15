Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: 20-Year-Old Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Nassau County Crash
Lifestyle

Long Island Seafood Restaurant Praised For 'Wonderful' Lobster Rolls

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Hot lobster roll
Hot lobster roll Photo Credit: David L. / Yelp

A Long Island seafood restaurant is making a splash among online reviewers for its lobster rolls and scenic views.

Suffolk County's Jerry and the Mermaid has received a four-star rating on Yelp from nearly 550 reviews. The family-owned restaurant is located at 469 East Main Street in Riverhead, and it has been in operation since the 1990s.

The restaurant's website advertises that its lobster rolls are now available daily. Find the full menu here. 

"The lobster comes in a hot dish separate from the roll so as not to make it soggy before it gets to your table," Yelper Ali M., of Manhattan, said. "The lobster was in a delicious light butter and we were dipping out fries in it to savor every last drop! Absolutely would recommend this restaurant!"

Other reviewers have also praised the location for its waterfront views. 

"Excellent service, generous portions of delicious food, great music and scenic water view!" Rob L., of Freeport, wrote. "For lunch we were in the mood for seafood and Jerry and the Mermaid nailed it."

The restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner.   

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.