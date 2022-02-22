Date Set For Spring Beer Fest At Nassau Coliseum

Get your beer here!

A date and time has been set for the 13th annual Spring Craft Beer Festival at the Nassau Coliseum.

The Spring Craft Beer Festival will be held at the Coliseum from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 for Long Islanders looking to wet their whistle.

This year, tickets for general admission will cost $60, including alcohol sampling, a five-ounce tasting cup, and access to play all the games at Arcade Alley.

There will also be special tickets being sold for $80 that will also include an extra hour of tasting at the festival and a special seating area where there will be specialty beers poured for patrons.

Food will be available to purchase during the event, though it is not included in the ticket price.

For a $15 fee, there will also be designated drivers available who will be provided with a bottle of water and barred from sampling any beer or cider at the festival.

Officials noted that “due to the ever-changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and associated variants, the event status and admission requirements are subject to change.

“An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 and associated variants exists in any place where people gather. In an effort to provide the safest live experience for all, we will monitor CDC, state, and local government recommendations as the event date draws near.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

