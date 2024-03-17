ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Wantagh Home With Suspect In Custody

The incident happened just before noontime on Saturday, March 16 in Wantagh.

Nassau County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to an Oakland Avenue residence for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they observed the woman, now identified as Mary Heaton, age 82, on the floor. She was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police medic at the scene.

Police are now saying that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

On Sunday morning, March 17, Nassau County Police announced the arrest of 74-year-old Anthony Heaton, of Wantagh.

Heaton has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not yet specified the relationship between the victim and suspect.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, March 17 at First District Court in Hempstead.

