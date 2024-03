The incident happened just before noontime Saturday, March 16 in Wantagh.

Nassau County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to an Oakland Avenue residence for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, they observed the woman, age 82, on the floor. She was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police medic at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.