Suspect Apprehended After Woman Found Dead At Wantagh Home

A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead inside a Long Island home.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
The incident happened just before noontime on Saturday, March 16 in Wantagh.

Nassau County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to an Oakland Avenue residence for a welfare check. 

Upon arrival, they observed the woman, age 82, on the floor. She was pronounced dead by a Nassau County Police medic at the scene. 

Police are now saying that she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

On Sunday morning, March 17, Nassau County Police announced the arrest of 74-year-old Anthony Heaton, of Wantagh.

Heaton has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, March 17 at First District Court in Hempstead.

The woman's identity has not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

