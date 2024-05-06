ID Released For Westbury Man Killed In New Cassel After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday, May 5 in New Cassel.

The man was crossing Prospect Avenue near State Street when he was hit by a 2015 BMW traveling westbound, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, remained at the scene.

After the first collision, a second vehicle hit the pedestrian. The unknown vehicle continued to travel westbound on Prospect Avenue and fled the scene.

The pedestrian, who has now been identified as Oscar Lopez-Melgar, age 36, of Westbury, suffered injuries to his head and chest.

Lopez-Melgar was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m. by hospital staff.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are requesting that anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

