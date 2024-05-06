Hit-Run Crash: Man Killed In New Cassel After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles

It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday, May 5 in New Cassel.

A man was crossing Prospect Avenue near State Street when he was hit by a 2015 BMW traveling westbound, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the BMW, a 27-year-old man, remained at the scene.

After the first collision, a second vehicle hit the pedestrian. The unknown vehicle continued to travel westbound on Prospect Avenue and fled the scene.

The pedestrian suffered injuries to his head and chest. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 10:34 p.m. by hospital staff.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are requesting that anyone with information contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

