FedEx Package Thief Grabs $5,000 Of Jewelry, Remains At Large In Great Neck: Police

Authorities are searching for a man who snuck onto a FedEx truck and took off with over a dozen packages.

A man was caught on video stealing a bin of packages from a FedEx truck in Great Neck.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The Great Neck incident occurred on Friday, May 10, Nassau County Police announced.

Just after 4 p.m. that day, a FedEx truck made a stop on Great Neck Road.

When the driver got out to deliver a package, the suspect opened the passenger side door and climbed aboard.

A video shows the man removing a bin full of 14 packages.

According to police, the boxes contained assorted jewelry worth a total of $5,000.

The suspect is described as a 55 to 60-year-old man who is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 265 pounds. He was wearing a baseball cap with “2024” written on it.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Nassau County Police Department Sixth Squad at 516-573-6600, the NCPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, or by submitting a tip online here.

Detectives will give an award to anyone with information that leads to an arrest. 

All tips will remain anonymous.

