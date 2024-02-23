Burglar Sentenced 20 To Life For Uniondale Burglaries

Kevin Carroll, age 41, of Manhattan, was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 21 for his 2020 Uniondale burglaries, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

On the evening of June 22, 2020, Carroll forced open the back door of 429 Fenimore Avenue, a Uniondale boarding house that has both shared and single-occupancy rooms.

Carroll had once been a resident of the boarding house himself, the DA’s Office said.

Once inside, he punched one of the home’s occupants in the face and head multiple times before running off with a gray electric bicycle that belonged to another one of the home’s residents.

Then, a week later, Carroll went back to the house, this time knocking on the front door.

One of his victims opened the door, saw it was Carroll, and attempted to close it – but not before Carroll pushed inside. He again made off with an electric bicycle.

Police officers found Carroll with the second bike 20 minutes after the second burglary and he was arrested.

“[Carroll] knew the layout [of the boarding house], the people that lived there, and where they kept their valuables,” said DA Anne T. Donnelly.

She continued, “[he] broke into the house, attacked a victim, and stole an electric bicycle. Just seven days later, the defendant went back for more…Kevin Carroll is a persistent felony offender with a lengthy criminal record.”

At his trial, he was found guilty of:

First-degree burglary;

Second-degree burglary, three counts; and

Third-degree burglary, two counts.

The jury deliberated for two days before issuing Carroll’s verdict.

According to the DA’s Office, he was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison because he is a mandatory persistent felony offender.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.