$95K Law Firm Swindle: Man Nabbed For Carle Place Fraud

On Thursday, Aug. 3, 41-year-old Dana Sarantakis of Lowell, Massachusetts turned himself in to the Nassau County Police, the department announced.

The surrender comes more than a year after the initial incident, which occurred on August 23, 2022.

On that day, a 72-year-old Carle Place law firm employee received an email that he believed to be from his employer, the owner of the law firm.

The email allegedly directed the employee to wire him $95,000 from the law firm’s HSBC bank account.

After the employee completed the transaction, the victim spoke to his employer and found out that this had been a scam.

Following an investigation, Nassau County Police issues an arrest warrant for Sarantakis for the business email compromise scam (or BEC).

Sarantakis is charged with grand larceny and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 3 at Frist District Court in Hempstead.

