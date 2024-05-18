Light Rain Fog/Mist 47°

Duo Nabbed Selling Tobacco To Minors In Nassau County, Police Say

Police have arrested two Long Island men after they allegedly sold tobacco products to minors.

Two workers at Levittown smoke shops, including Metropolis on Hempstead Turnpike, were arrested for allegedly selling tobacco to minors. 

Sophie Grieser
The arrests, which were part of the Nassau County Problem Oriented Police (POP) Unit’s “Project 21” initiative, were made on Wednesday, May 15.

With the assistance of underage agents, the following two men were allegedly caught selling tobacco in Levittown:

  • Gurpreet Basra, age 34, of Wheatly Heights, who sold to a minor at Metropolis, located at 3110 Hempstead Turnpike; and
  • Rajani Kumar Patel, age 44, of Elmhurst, who sold to a minor at Andrea Stationary, located at 628 Wantagh Avenue.

Both men were charged with unlawfully dealing with a child.

They were each issued a reappearance ticket to return to Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, June 26. 

