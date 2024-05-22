Nylah Frazier, age 20 of West Hempstead, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison on Wednesday, May 22, the Nassau County District Attorney announced.

Years before, at around 1 a.m. on October 21, 2021, Frazier was driving a BMW X3 north on Westminster Road in West Hempstead.

She was going more than 100 miles per hour when she ran a red light, losing control of the car and crashing into the back of a parked dump truck.

The impact caused the car to flip and two of Frazier’s passengers — Amanda Arguinzoni, age 17, and Kurtis Caesar, age 19 — to be ejected.

They were killed instantly.

Arguinzoni was a senior at West Hempstead High School, the DA said; Caesar was a recent graduate of Cambria Heights Academy in Queens and worked at FedEx at the time of his death.

Frazier surrendered to Nassau County Police in July 2022, following a lengthy investigation.

“Nylah Frazier recklessly careened through a red light at more than 100 miles per hour and slammed into a parked dump truck with such force that her BMW flipped and ejected her friend,” said District Attorney Anne T Donnelly.

“Two families are forever heartbroken having lost these bright, young lives and all that their futures promised. Our thoughts remain with the Arguinzoni and Caesar families at this most difficult time.”

Frazier pleaded guilty in February 2024 to two counts of manslaughter and two counts of assault.

