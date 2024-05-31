Long Island Schools Received $600M From State Lottery Last Year

A new report from the New York Lottery shows that of the $3.7 billion Lottery Aid to Education revenue raised yearly, Long Island schools received a pretty chunk of change.

Between Nassau and Suffolk Counties, the total amount of financial aid comes out to just under $600 million during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Of that, Nassau County schools received approximately $239 million, while Suffolk County schools got $359 million.

The New York Lottery has contributed to state education since 1967, with districts across the state receiving a running total of $82 billion since the beginning of the program.

From 1977 to now, the lottery has distributed $9 billion to Long Island districts ($3 billion in Nassau County and $6 billion in Suffolk).

Officials said that the revenue is distributed to local districts using the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education – meaning it takes into account a district’s size and income level. School districts that are larger and have a lower income, for example, will see proportionately larger shares of Lottery school funding.

For the full breakdown of statistics from the Lottery Aid to Education’s 2022-2023 fiscal year, click here.

