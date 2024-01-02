Fair 37°

17-Year-Old Dies In North Massapequa Crash

A teenage boy was found dead after the car he was driving went off an expressway ramp and hit a tree, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Sophie Grieser
The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2 in North Massapequa.

According to Nassau County Police, the boy and his car were found on the northbound ramp on Exit 5 on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway.

The boy was reportedly driving a 2019 BMW that drove off the ramp, hitting a tree in the woods and landing on its side.

Police pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released.

It was determined that the teen was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

