17-Year-Old Plainedge HS Senior ID'd As Victim In North Massapequa Crash

Plainedge Public Schools Superintendent Edward A. Salina, Jr. said the district has established a crisis center at Plainedge High School, where Dylan Nuccio was a senior.

The crash happened late Tuesday morning, Jan. 2 in North Massapequa on the northbound ramp on Exit 5 on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support in the wake of this tragic incident," Salina said in a statement to the community. "We are all working together to support our students and staff as we take the time to process this heartbreaking loss."

The Plainedge High School Crisis Center is offering counselors from" our own Plainedge Mental Health Support Team available to meet with any community member who would like to receive support," Salina noted.

The hours of operation are from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and later if needed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Nuccio family and friends and the entire Plainedge Community during this unimaginable tragedy," Salina said.

