Pair Of Multifamily Projects Planned For Nassau County

The multifamily, multi-use buildings are meant to “reinvigorate” the downtown areas of Lynbrook and Baldwin, according to Breslin Realty Development Corp, the developer of both buildings.

Currently under construction at 47 Broadway in Lynbrook, the first of the two buildings is The Langdon.

With 201 units in an upscale building, The Langdon offers a myriad of amenities, including a co-working space, a health club, an outdoor deck with barbeque and garden, a dog run, and a dog spa.

If that isn’t enough, The Langdon also has a lounge, gaming room, and rooftop deck, and features a 1,800-square-foot cafe on Broadway.

With studio, one-, and two-bedroom options, there are a variety of living options for residents to choose from.

A second building, The Grand at Baldwin, slated to begin construction in early 2025, also boasts over 200 units and plenty of amenities.

The Grand, which will be located at the intersection of Sunrise Highway between Grand Avenue and Harrison Avenue, features a landscaped courtyard with outdoor kitchens, a community kitchen and lounge, a game room, an on-site cafe, and the like.

A total of 5,000 square feet of commercial space will make up the ground floor.

Both buildings are within walking distance of a train station and are only a 30 to 40-minute ride into Penn Station or Grand Central Terminal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.