$108K Scam: Jericho Bank Employee Ran Check Scheme, Police Say

Cricel A. Santamaria, age 24, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 3 for the crime she allegedly committed while working at a Jericho bank, according to Nassau County Police.

Santamaria, a resident of Hauppauge, was working at Webster Bank, located at 1 Jericho Plaza, on February 4, 2022, when authorities allege she fraudulently accessed check images.

She then sold them on the messaging app Telegram.

In total, the bank lost approximately $108,000 due to Santamaria’s scheme.

She is charged with grand larceny and is due in court on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

