Larceny Complaints Lead To Arrests, Takedown Of Columbia County Crime Ring

An investigation into stolen catalytic converters landed eight Columbia County residents in jail.

Investigators had been looking into numerous larceny complaints around the Claverack area since December 2021, according to New York State Police.

Catalytic converter thefts became so prevalent in the area that state police put out an alert in April 2022 warning residents to be vigilant and take precautions, like parking in well-lit areas.

The investigation involved numerous search warrants on homes and vehicles in the county and included the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office, police said.

Finally, on Tuesday, June 14, police arrested the eight suspects on a host of criminal charges, most relating to stolen property and drug possession.

“Stolen catalytic converters, various power tools, binoculars and spotting scopes, a dump trailer, and woodchipper were all recovered,” New York State Police said in a statement.

Along with the stolen property, police allegedly found a large quantity of illegal drugs, including 32 grams of cocaine, two grams of fentanyl, and nine grams of methamphetamine.

Police are still looking for a ninth suspect, identified as Robert Perez, age 41, of Claverack. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New York State Police at 518-851-3111 and reference case number 10885236.

The eight arrested suspects were identified as:

Brad Hapeman, age 48, of Claverack, arrested for:

Five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree – D felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5thdegree - D felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia - A misdemeanor

Reckless Driving - unclassified misdemeanor

Elizabeth Poulter, age 31, of Claverack, arrested for:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

Tonya Perez, age 39, of Claverack, arrested for:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4thdegree - C felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Criminal Nuisance in the 1st degree – E felony

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st degree - E felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree – A misdemeanor

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – unclassified misdemeanor

Crawford Boice, age 29, of Ghent, NY, arrested for:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

Angela Bridgham, age 37, of Claverack, arrested for:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

James Charron, age 23, of Claverack, arrested for:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Criminal Nuisance in the 1st degree – E felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

Denise Charron, age 57, of Claverack, arrested for:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Criminal Nuisance in the 1st degree – E felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

Nichole Spillane, age 24, of Hudson, NY, arrested for:

Four counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree - B felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd degree - D felony

Conspiracy in the 5th degree – A misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th degree – A misdemeanor

