Columbia County eatery Via Cassia opened in March 2024 in Hudson at 214 Warren Street, in the former Ca’Mea Restaurant space.

Under the direction of seasoned restaurateur and chef Gaetano Arnone, Via Cassia has a mouthwatering menu of lunch and dinner options highlighting its housemade pasta.

Among them are the spaghetti with roasted garlic, calabrian chilis, and pecorino romano, and the rigatoni with braised pork and garlic breadcrumbs.

Diners can also opt for antipasti like insalata via cassia, made with radicchio castelfranco, tardivo toasted almonds, and parmigiano reggiano, as well as vanilla and strawberry gelato and affogato for dessert.

“This is the rustic style that I have been cooking in Tuscany and it’s a glimpse of what you can expect from @viacassiahudson, an informal spot that you can grab a great plate of pasta and a glass of Italian wine,” Arnone said on Instagram.

Copper pots sourced from Tuscany and handmade wooden shelves crafted by local Hudson Valley builder Carl Schroeder give the place a rustic vibe.

“The interiors at Via Cassia are a mix of unnamed antiques we sourced in Italy and a re-imagining and re-use of existing elements from the previous restaurant Ca’Mea, that we inherited when we took over this space,” Arnone said.

In the few short weeks since launching, Via Cassia has left a good impression on diners.

“Had that Tuscan kale salad last night and it was Fabulous!!” one user wrote on Instagram.

Another satisfied diner from Seattle cited the restaurant on Yelp for its “delicious, fresh pasta in a beautiful space.”

“Had tastes of the olio, bucatini, and the ragu. All were different and delicious,” she said. "You can’t go wrong!”

Via Cassia is open for dinner on Wednesday through Saturday, and for lunch on Saturday and Sunday. Find out more on its website.

