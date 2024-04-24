It happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Greene County, in the village of Catskill, on I-87.

A preliminary investigation at the scene determined that a 2004 Ford Escape was traveling northbound in the passing lane between Exit 20 (Saugerties) and Exit 21 (Catskill), when, for an unknown reason, it exited the roadway, went through the guide rail, struck an earth embankment, and overturned, New York State Police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Regina Levine, age 66, of the city of Amsterdam, in Montgomery County, was transported to Albany Medical Center in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries on Monday, April 22.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Columbia Greene and receive free news updates.