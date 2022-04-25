Contact Us
Catalytic Converter Thefts On Rise In Area

Catalytic converter of Saab 9-5
Catalytic converter of Saab 9-5 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Ballista

Police are warning of an uptick in catalytic converter thefts in the area.

The New York State Police are investigating numerous complaints of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles throughout the Columbia County area, according to a statement.

The crimes are occurring at all hours of the day, with vehicles parked close to roadways or with more expensive catalytic converters more likely to be targeted, police said.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to take precautions like locking their cars and parking in well-lit areas. Police also said driveway alarms and video surveillance may help prevent thefts or aid a possible criminal investigation.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is asked to immediately contact police.

