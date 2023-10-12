Punches, Car Crash: Would-Be Robber Attacks Man In Troy Neighborhood

The Rensselaer County incident happened just before midnight Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Troy’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, according to Troy Police.

Detectives said the victim was sitting in his car near 6th Avenue and 103rd Street when a man approached and brandished a gun, demanding his marijuana.

The two men got into a fight and the suspect punched the victim several times, leaving him with minor injuries.

During the scuffle, the victim’s car collided with another vehicle.

The suspect took off on foot and had not been arrested as of Thursday evening, Oct. 12.

Investigators recovered evidence at the scene and have interviewed several witnesses, but no description of the culprit was given.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421

