Double-Fatal Crash: Man, Woman ID'd After Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over On I-87 In Albany

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Thursday, May 23 in Albany.

State Police say an investigation determined that the northbound tractor-trailer struck the concrete barrier separating northbound from southbound traffic.

The collision caused the tractor-trailer to overturn onto a northbound passenger vehicle.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger of the other vehicle were transported to Albany Medical Center.

A passenger in the tractor-trailer, Massachusetts resident Sabrina D. Bermudez, age 50, of the town of Ludlow in Hampden County, and the driver of the other vehicle, Long Island resident Paul Keiley, age 64, Rockville Centre in Nassau County, succumbed to their injuries at the scene, said state police.

The vehicle passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered serious injuries and remains in stable but critical condition at the hospital.

I-87 northbound was closed between exits 23 and 24 for approximately eight hours for collision reconstruction and has been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.