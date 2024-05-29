'Severe Workplace Violence' Sparks Cohoes Assistant Superintendent’s Abrupt Resignation

In Albany County, Cohoes City School District’s assistant superintendent, Daniel Martinelli, addressed the school board at a special meeting on Wednesday evening, May 29, and confirmed that his last day of work will be Friday, June 28.

Wednesday’s school board meeting quickly descended into chaos as Martinelli spoke over the objection of board members, claiming that he was punched in the face and received medical attention, video on X from WRGB reporter Briana Supardi shows.

Martinelli went on to say that the alleged assault was documented in a police report filed by the Cohoes Police Department. At least two other attendees could be heard supporting Martinelli, with one accusing the board of “trying to hide” the alleged incident.

In his resignation letter to the Cohoes City School District, which was obtained by WRGB, Martinelli said he was the victim of a “severe incident of workplace violence” on Tuesday, April 16.

“During this incident I was physically assaulted, resulting in injuries that required medical attention,” he said. “The assault included being punched in the face and forcefully pushed into a closet, causing me to strike my head, shoulders, back, and neck against metal shelving.”

Martinelli went on to say that he did not retaliate and “promptly notified the Cohoes Police.”

It was not immediately clear who Martinelli accused of assaulting him or where the alleged incident occurred. Daily Voice has reached out to both Cohoes Police and the school district for comment.

Martinelli was named as the district’s assistant superintendent in August 2021. Prior to that, he spent 20 years as the principal of Cohoes Middle School.

