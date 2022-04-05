Contact Us
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Girl From Albany/Schenectady Area
30-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Albany, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Stanwix Street in Albany.
Stanwix Street in Albany. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Albany.

Officers were called to a home on Stanwix Street at around 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, with reports that a man had been shot, Albany Police said.

When they arrived, they found the 30-year-old victim inside the home with gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, investigators have not released his name.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspects have been arrested, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Albany Police Detectives Division at 518-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

