Rensselaer County resident Tricia Daigneault, age 29, of Hoosick Falls, was one of two women who died in the Washington County wreck, which occurred in White Creek on Wednesday morning, May 15.

New York State Police said Daigneault was driving on State Route 22 near Grandma Moses Road when she collided with another vehicle head-on shortly after 6 a.m.

She and the other driver, Shumeka Mentor, age 39, of Albany, were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported.

State Police are investigating the crash.

In the days since the crash, family and friends have taken to social media with tributes for Daigneault, an employee at the Bentley Seed Company in Cambridge who loved working with children, bowling, and attending country music concerts, according to her obituary.

“Most important, she loved being a mom,” her memorial said.

“She is sadly leaving behind her 4-year-old son, the love of her life Braxtin,” Tanya Hogle wrote on a GoFundMe campaign to help Daigneault’s family with funeral expenses and ongoing care for Braxtin.

“Everyone that knows Tricia knows that she loves her boy and her family more than anything,” Hogle said. “Her parents, her boyfriend Mitch and the rest of her family have been hit with tremendous grief by this devastating loss.”

In addition to her son, Daigneault is survived by her parents Robert and Margaret; brothers Robert, Nicholas; and her dogs Balto and Hook.

Funeral services are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the Dufresne Funeral Home in Cohoes.

Supporters had contributed more than $10,000 to the GoFundMe as of Friday, May 17. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.