Mostly Cloudy 65°

SHARE

3 Burned In Explosion At Mount Ida Hydro Plant In Troy

Three employees are hospitalized following an explosion at a hydroelectric plant in the region.

The Mount Ida Hydroelectric plant in Troy, indicated by the red pin. 

The Mount Ida Hydroelectric plant in Troy, indicated by the red pin. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, for an explosion at the Mount Ida Hydroelectric plant in Troy, located along Poesten Kill creek near Congress and Cypress streets.

Troy Fire Chief Richard Cellucci said the city was working with National Grid to shut off power at the station when three men were hit by "a large electrical arc."

All three victims suffered severe burns but were able to escape the building and call 911. Two were flown to a burn center in Syracuse and one was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center.

Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker told Daily Voice there is no indication that the incident was criminal in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE