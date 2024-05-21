Emergency crews in Rensselaer County were called at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, for an explosion at the Mount Ida Hydroelectric plant in Troy, located along Poesten Kill creek near Congress and Cypress streets.

Troy Fire Chief Richard Cellucci said the city was working with National Grid to shut off power at the station when three men were hit by "a large electrical arc."

All three victims suffered severe burns but were able to escape the building and call 911. Two were flown to a burn center in Syracuse and one was taken by ambulance to Albany Medical Center.

Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker told Daily Voice there is no indication that the incident was criminal in nature.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

