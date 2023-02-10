ID Released For 39-Year-Old Killed In Daytime Shooting In Albany

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed during an altercation in the region Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9.

Anthony Dias, age 39, of Watervliet, died following the shooting, which occurred in Albany’s West Hill neighborhood, according to Albany Police.

Officers were called at around 3:15 p.m. with reports of shots fired near Sherman and Quail streets. When they arrived, they found Dias lying outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said it appears the shooting is not random and happened during an ongoing dispute between people who know each other. Nobody else was injured.

No suspects had been arrested as of Friday, Feb. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

