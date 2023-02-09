39-Year-Old Dies In Daytime Shooting In Albany

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed during an altercation in the region, authorities said.

Police in Albany were called at around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, with reports of a shooting in the West Hill neighborhood near Sherman and Quail streets, according to Albany Police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said it appears the shooting is not random and happened during an ongoing dispute between people who know each other. Nobody else was injured.

No suspects had been arrested as of Thursday evening, Feb. 9.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family has been notified, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at 518-462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

