Albany County ‘Strongly Recommends’ Masking Up Indoors

Health officials in Albany County are calling for a return to mask wearing amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the area.

In a public health advisory issued Monday, April 25, the Albany County Department of Health said it “strongly recommends” all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in indoor public spaces, including private businesses.

The advisory follows a nearly 40% surge in COVID cases in New York in the past week, according to state health officials.

Albany and Rensselaer counties are both in the orange or “high” category on a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map that looks at things like hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections in a given area.

Schenectady and Saratoga counties are both in the yellow or “medium” category, while Columbia and Greene counties are both deemed green or “low.”

Health officials in Albany County are also encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted if they haven’t yet done so.

Residents can receive the free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines - including booster shots – Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department of health building, located at 175 Green St. in Albany.

Appointments are required every day except Wednesday and can be made on the Albany County health department's website.

