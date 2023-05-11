Hospital Standoff Suspect Killed Mom, Attempted To Murder Police Officers In Albany: DA

Dino Savoca, age 61, of Colonie, appeared in an Albany County courtroom on Wednesday, May 10, on multiple charges including second-degree murder.

Emergency crews in Albany were initially called at around 2:40 p.m. Monday, March 27, with reports that a person was armed with a handgun on the third floor of Albany Medical Center, located on New Scotland Avenue.

According to Albany Police, Savoca threatened a transport employee by pointing what appeared to be a handgun at them. When officers arrived, they determined that Savoca was confined to a single room inside the facility where his 97-year-old mother was being treated.

The woman died one day after the standoff, according to police.

Officers spent several hours attempting to persuade Savoca to surrender and allow doctors to continue treating his mother, police said. He refused to exit the room or allow anyone inside, and eventually barricaded the door with a reclining chair.

Shortly after 7 p.m., members of the Albany Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, which is trained in dealing with armed and barricaded suspects, entered the room and arrested Savoca.

Inside the room, police recovered a shotgun and a handgun that was determined to be a BB gun, according to police.

Detectives also searched Savoca’s Colonie home, where they found the house filled with natural gas, along with a burning candle and incense. Police believe he intentionally left a gas stove on.

According to investigators, Savoca was upset that his mother was scheduled to be transported to another facility for continued care.

In court Wednesday, Savoca pleaded not guilty to the following charges:

Second-degree murder

First-degree attempted murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

A judge ordered him held at the Albany County jail pending his next court appearance on Tuesday, June 13.

