No, Abused Toddler Wasn't Found Wandering In East Greenbush As Viral Post Claims

Local Facebook groups across the country have been flooded by posts claiming that an injured or abused 2-year-old boy was just found an hour ago.

The post, accompanied by two photos of a young boy with visible injuries on his face, states that the child is safe at “the police station,” but nobody has come looking for him.

According to police in New York's Capital Region in Rensselaer County, “This is a SCAM post and is only intended to get shares,” the East Greenbush PD said in a Facebook post of its own Monday, May 13.

“This photo is frequently used in these scams throughout the nation and the origin is unknown.”

Police encouraged anyone who sees the phony post to not share it, and to report it to the group’s administrators as spam.

