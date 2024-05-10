Overcast 46°

Pistol-Whipping Brother Threatens To Shoot Sister, Cops At Westerlo Home, Police Say

A 30-year-old man from the region is in custody after allegedly assaulting his sister in front of her toddler child and threatening to shoot police officers.

A "ghost gun" was recovered following an alleged domestic violence assault at a Westerlo residence Thursday night, May 9.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Albany County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Mashburn
The Albany County incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the town of Westerlo.

Sheriff Craig Apple said deputies responded to a residence on County Route 403 for an active domestic incident involving a firearm.

The caller told dispatchers that she was involved in a physical confrontation with her brother, 30-year-old Dylan Lafave, and that he had pistol whipped her in the head.

She told investigators that Lafave also threatened to shoot her in front of her 18-month-old child and shoot sheriff’s deputies when they arrived at the property.

Members of the agency’s Emergency Response Team arrived a short time later and arrested Lafave without incident.

A search of the property turned up a loaded 9mm handgun that was used in the assault, police said. The gun was privately assembled, or what is commonly known as a “ghost gun.”

Lafave was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain. He was expected to be arraigned in Albany County Court on Friday, May 10.

In a post on Facebook, Apple praised deputies for “ending an ugly situation peacefully.”

