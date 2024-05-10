Pistol-Whipping Brother Threatens To Shoot Sister, Cops At Westerlo Home, Police Say

The Albany County incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the town of Westerlo.
Sheriff Craig Apple said deputies responded to a residence on County Route 403 for an active domestic incident involving a firearm.
The caller told dispatchers that she was involved in a physical confrontation with her brother, 30-year-old Dylan Lafave, and that he had pistol whipped her in the head.
She told investigators that Lafave also threatened to shoot her in front of her 18-month-old child and shoot sheriff’s deputies when they arrived at the property.
Members of the agency’s Emergency Response Team arrived a short time later and arrested Lafave without incident.
A search of the property turned up a loaded 9mm handgun that was used in the assault, police said. The gun was privately assembled, or what is commonly known as a “ghost gun.”
Lafave was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain. He was expected to be arraigned in Albany County Court on Friday, May 10.
In a post on Facebook, Apple praised deputies for “ending an ugly situation peacefully.”
