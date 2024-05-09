Overcast 46°

East Greenbush Resident Joseph Viola Missing 2 Weeks

Police are asking for help in locating a man from the region who has been missing for two weeks.

Joseph Viola.

 Photo Credit: East Greenbush Police Department
Rensselaer County resident Joseph Viola, of East Greenbush, was last seen at his Rhode Island Avenue residence at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

East Greenbush Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to share home surveillance video that may have captured Viola’s movements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 518-479-2525.

