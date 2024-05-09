Rensselaer County resident Joseph Viola, of East Greenbush, was last seen at his Rhode Island Avenue residence at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

East Greenbush Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to share home surveillance video that may have captured Viola’s movements.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 518-479-2525.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.