White Twp. Driver Runs Off Road, Hits Tree In Serious Rt. 519 Crash: State Police

A driver was seriously hurt after crashing into a tree in Warren County on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 21, state police said.

A Honda was heading southbound on Route 519 south near milepost 33 in Harmony Township when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, into the woods, and struck a tree around 4:05 p.m., NJSP Detective I Jeffrey Lebron told Daily Voice.

The driver, a 57-year-old White Township woman, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, Lebron added.

The crash remains under investigation. No further details were released.

