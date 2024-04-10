Warren County Sex Offender Who Assaulted Teen Girl Arrested For Failing To Register: Cops

James Alston was also wanted for violating a lifelong parole order, Independence Township police said on Facebook.

In 1995, Alston was found guilty in Sussex County of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he lured with alcohol when he was 25 years old.

He is considered a Tier 2 sex offender- a "moderate risk," according to the New Jersey State Police's sex offender registry.

Alston was arrested at a local residence and transported to Warren County Jail, police said.

