A Few Clouds 62°

SHARE

Warren County Sex Offender Who Assaulted Teen Girl Arrested For Failing To Register: Cops

A 54-year-old Bridgeton resident was arrested on Thursday, March 21 in Warren County after he failed to register as a sex offender, authorities said.

James Alston

James Alston

 Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police
Sam Barron

James Alston was also wanted for violating a lifelong parole order, Independence Township police said on Facebook

In 1995, Alston was found guilty in Sussex County of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he lured with alcohol when he was 25 years old.

He is considered a Tier 2 sex offender- a "moderate risk," according to the New Jersey State Police's sex offender registry. 

Alston was arrested at a local residence and transported to Warren County Jail, police said. 

to follow Daily Voice Warren Hunterdon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE