Warren County Man Points Loaded Gun, Threatens To Kill, Flees In Victim’s Car: Prosecutor

Khamtoune Singto, 47, of Stewartsville, is accused of pointing a “loaded.22 caliber Mossberg 715T Long Rifle at the victim, threatening to shoot and kill the victim” during a dispute on Monday, Nov. 6, Warren County Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

As officers from Lopatcong arrived at the scene, Singto allegedly took the victim’s vehicle, drove around their patrol cars, through the lawn, and onto the main road.

Police followed Singto, who drove at more than 100 miles per hour when he reached Route 519 northbound before the chase was ended for safety reasons, Pfeiffer said.

Officers then returned to the home, where the rifle was found, along with a weapons magazine containing 17 .22 caliber hallow nose bullets.

Singto arrived home later that evening, where he was confronted by police and surrendered in peace. An additional search turned up a small glassine bag with suspected meth, authorities said.

Singto was charged with eluding, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful taking of means of conveyance, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of prohibited weapons and devices, unlawful possession of a weapon, and other weapons offenses.

Singto was being held at the Warren County Jail pending an initial appearance at Warren County Superior Court.

