Suspects Wipe Shoes On Rug Before Violently Robbing Hackettstown Smoke Shop (Video)

It happened Monday, Oct. 16 around 10:45 p.m. at the Smokey Bear Smoke Shop on 255 Main St., in Hackettstown.

All five suspects worked together to carry out the robbery and take nearly $2,000 in merchandise, Hackettstown police said. Video shows the men brawling with the clerk outside.

The store clerk was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or has surveillance video regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Hackettstown Detective Bureau at 908-852-3300 or send an anonymous tip by texting 888-777 and in the message part you must first type “TIP HACKPD” then type your tip.

