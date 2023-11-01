Snow Squalls Could Accompany Temp Drops In Parts Of Northeast: Forecasters

The temperature, that is, as the risk of snow squalls in parts of the region goes up.

Freeze warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in parts of New Jersey and the greater Philadelphia/Lehigh Valley Wednesday, Nov. 1.

And another little post-Halloween treat is the possibility of snow squalls, according to AccuWeather. Snow squalls are a sudden moderate-to-heavy snowfall, usually accompanied by a sudden temperature drop making for dangerous conditions on roadways.

The snow squalls could come mid-week to the northwestern most tip of New Jersey, and much of Pennsylvania, save for the southeast portion, according to the AccuWeather map above.

In Pennsylvania, the highest risk of snow squalls are limited to Erie and Pittsburgh, PA, the weather outlet says.

Wednesday, Nov. 1 is looking dreary, with a high around 50. The temperature is expected to plummet to 33 degrees at night, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 50, but again, it's going to be a chilly night, the NWS said.

Friday will be sunny with a high around 55, and things should warm up slightly more for the weekend, which will be partly sunny with highs near 60.

