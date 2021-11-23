Warren County Woman, 33, Charged With Selling Xanax, Prosecutor Says

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with selling Xanax in Warren County, authorities said Tuesday.

Heather L. Hadgkiss, of Willow Grove Street in Hackettstown, was arrested Monday following a four-week investigation by the Warren County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Task Force, Prosecutor James L. Pfeiffer said.

Hadgkiss was charged with two counts each of third-degree distribution of CDS, third-degree possession with intent to distribute CDS and second-degree distribution of CDS within 500 feet of a public park, Pfeiffer said.

Third-degree offenses are punishable by up to five years in state prison while second-degree offenses are punishable by up to 10 years.

Hadgkiss was previously charged with several heroin and cocaine possession, distribution and conspiracy offenses, as well as methadone possession and tampering with evidence, following a March raid in Hackettstown.

Hadgkiss was being held in the Warren County Correctional Center pending a court hearing.

Assisting agencies include the Hackettstown Police Department, Mansfield Township Police Department, Washington Township Police Department (Warren County), and New Jersey State Police.

